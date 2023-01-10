Watch CBS News
Mudslide damages home in Sherman Oaks

By KCAL-News Staff

Mudslides cause damage to homes in Sherman Oaks
A home in Sherman Oaks was damaged by a mudslide caused by the massive rain falling in the area.

"It was torrential rainfall over night and I stayed on patrol watch to keep an eye on debris flows into the area," said Robert Tomlinson, California Associate Neighborhood Watch.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call around 11:50 p.m. on Monday from a homeowner who said he was seeing mud inside his home on Stoneybrook Drive.

Authorities arrived to the scene and told the home owner he should evacuate immediately. 

Residents in the area are keeping an eye on other debris flows as rain continues to come down.

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

January 10, 2023

