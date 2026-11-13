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Mountain lion rescued in Castaic released back into the wild after months of rehab

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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A mountain lion cub that was rescued in Castaic earlier this year has been released back into its natural habitat after receiving months of rehabilitation.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said the injured cub, identified as F97, was rescued from the side of a highway.

The cub, which is estimated to be about 13 months old, was taken by biologists to be assessed by Dr. Rachel Sachar, who found only minor injuries.

After a medical assessment, CDFW biologists attempted to reunite the cub with its mother but were unable to locate her.

The CDFW said the cub was placed into rehabilitation at the Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue until it was able to survive on its own in the wild.

The cub was monitored closely by staff and limited to no human interaction from late January until mid-October.

On Oct.14, the cub was released back into its habitat in the Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County. 

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