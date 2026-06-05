Mountain lion spotted in busy Old Town Pasadena, steps from shops, restaurants and hotels

A shelter-in-place advisory has been issued for a portion of Old Town Pasadena, as wildlife officials are responding to a mountain lion in the area.

The mountain lion was spotted at Del Mar Boulevard and Euclid Avenue, resting in the shade next to an apartment building.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists and wildlife officers are responding and will assess the scene and animal "to determine the best course of action when they arrive."

The City of Pasadena said the mountain lion will be tranquilized.

Police said traffic in the immediate area may be affected by road closures.