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Mountain lion spotted in busy Old Town Pasadena, steps from shops, restaurants and hotels

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

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A shelter-in-place advisory has been issued for a portion of Old Town Pasadena, as wildlife officials are responding to a mountain lion in the area.

The mountain lion was spotted at Del Mar Boulevard and Euclid Avenue, resting in the shade next to an apartment building.  

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists and wildlife officers are responding and will assess the scene and animal "to determine the best course of action when they arrive."

The City of Pasadena said the mountain lion will be tranquilized.

Police said traffic in the immediate area may be affected by road closures.

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A mountain lion was spotted in Old Town Pasadena.  CBS LA

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