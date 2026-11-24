The San Gabriel Mountains resort in Wrightwood opened for ski season today after snow-making began earlier last week.

Up to four ski lifts and five or more trails are available, from beginner to intermediate levels.

Snowboarder Jeremy Simsay made sure he was at Mountain High on this 50-degree opening day. "Off-season you just crave snowboarding so much and then opening day, you're just like fiending to get on a mountain," he said.

Mountain High on opening day, Nov. 24, 2026. CBS LA

Wrightwood temperatures on opening day had a high of 50, with the low at 34, cold enough to produce snow.

In fact, Mountain High can produce enough snow in one night to cover the 405 freeway for one mile, 12 inches thick.

Mountain High welcomes snowboarders and skiers on opening day. CBS LA

"Do that for a couple, three, four days and next thing you know, you got a full run of snow and a bunch of happy people," John McColly, Mountain High chief marketing officer, said. He's hopeful El Niño will make a big impact this winter.

"But central and northern California, they got buried in two, three, four feet of snow, and that's what we're hoping to see a little bit later this season," McColly said.

What's good for the mountain is also good for the town, as the Wrightwood community thrives when the resort is open.

"You're just dreaming about snowboarding again, and then you finally get out on your snowboard, and you have an absolute blast," Simsay said.

Operating hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 24 through 26, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Nov. 27 through 29.