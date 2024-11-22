Mountain High resort opens for ski season after escaping the Bridge Fire

Mountain High Resort in the Angeles National Forest opens for ski season Friday, after narrowly escaping the massive Bridge Fire that burned through some 56,000 acres in September.

"We're so excited to come from battling flames two months ago, to being one of the first resorts open in the country, so it's a great thing," John McColly, Mountain High vice president of marketing and sales said.

As the Sept. 8 wildfire broke out in San Gabriel Canyon, crews fought in triple-digit heat to get it under control. Two days after it started, flames exploded into the Wrightwood community and Mountain High. Thousands of people in the wildfire's path fled, and as flames approached the resort, staff turned on the snow-making machines.

On Sept. 10, Mountain High sent out a statement, saying they were still standing. "Thank you to all the firefighters and employees who worked tirelessly to save Mountain High. There is a lot of work to be done but nothing that would keep us from opening in November or providing the level of service you expect."

While there was some fire damage, the main ski lift was spared from the flames. "It's been a busy summer as we worked through all the fire damage and repairs and getting ready to open, but here we are, it's opening day at Mountain High," McColly said.

Friday opened to resort pass holders. "Our most loyal guests are here with us today, and we have a lot of special events planned for them," McColly said. Saturday and Sunday kick off opening weekend to the general public.

In Wrightwood, the Bridge Fire burned 13 homes and six surrounding cabins. Twenty homes were destroyed in Mt. Baldy.