As the Bridge Fire approached, a California ski resort used snow machines to help avoid severe damage

With the Bridge Fire rapidly approaching their lifts on Tuesday, Mountain High Resort employees turned on their snow-making machines, something that firefighters say might have saved them from suffering severe damage.

Video captured on some of the resort's cameras show the massive flames from the destructive fire, which has thus far consumed more than 49,000 acres since igniting over the weekend, destroying more than 30 homes.

Resort officials are still unsure how much damage the property suffered, but reported that "little to no damage" occurred to their main buildings and ski lifts in a post on X.

"THANK YOU to the fire fighters & employees for their hard work!," their post said. "Our hearts go out to the Wrightwood community, WE ARE WITH YOU."

Their message came after some social media accounts began to report that the resort had burnt down because of the fire.

BRIDGE FIRE UPDATE

Fire raced through the area yesterday but GREAT NEWS! All the main lifts & buildings survived with little to no damage. THANK YOU to the fire fighters & employees for their hard work! Our hearts go out to the Wrightwood community, WE ARE WITH YOU. #BRIDGEFIRE pic.twitter.com/pLw9rXWmyP — Mountain High (@mthigh) September 11, 2024

Firefighters say that by turning on the snow-makers, which use both water and air to create snow throughout winter, the vegetation at the resort may have been damp enough to stave off the flames.

Mountain High Resort is a family favorite for thousands of people throughout Southern California and those vacationing to the area year-round. It's located in Wrightwood at 24510 Highway 2.