Mountain biker dies in Shadow Hills

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles.
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

A man died while mountain biking in the Shadow Hills area of Los Angeles on Sunday morning, authorities confirmed.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a man was found in a "remote location" around 10:44 a.m. near Fire Road by Air Ops. Aeromedics then lowered to the scene and attempted life-saving measures, including CPR.

Despite the efforts, the man was later pronounced dead. He's been identified only as a man in his 50s.

No additional details were immediately made available, including what caused the man to enter a state of medical distress. 

