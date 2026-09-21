Mount Washington neighbors demand action after catalytic converter thefts

A Mount Washington neighborhood is demanding that city leaders take action after a string of catalytic converter thefts.

Security cameras captured a recent incident in which three people stole a man's catalytic converter within minutes.

"It's horrendous, and nothing's being done about it, it seems," a resident named Bill said.

It wasn't Bill's car that was damaged, but it happened in his neighborhood, and he knows exactly how it feels. Someone stole his catalytic converter two years ago, along with his truck and tools.

"I've been working all my life, and then I take the whole fall for the $2,500 in tools and the $2,500 in a catalytic converter," he said.

He said he thought the Los Angeles Police Department would crack down on these crimes after the 2024 killing of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor during a catalytic converter theft in downtown LA.

"He lost his life over a piece of recycling material," Bill said. "It's just frustrating because someone's life is going to end because of a catalytic converter."

The LAPD said it increased patrols in several areas hit hard by catalytic converter thefts.

"The LAPD is five miles from here," Bill said. "I don't ever see them drive by."