Motorcyclist remains in critical condition weeks after hit-and-run crash involving mini-bikers in Antelope Valley

Motorcyclist still fighting for life after violent hit-and-run crash with group of mini bikers

The motorcyclist who was hospitalized following a crash with a group of mini-bikers in the Antelope Valley remains in critical condition weeks after the collision, and authorities are still searching for the suspects.

It happened on Feb. 23 at around 3:35 p.m., when officers were were dispatched to a "major injury traffic crash" on Elizabeth Lake Road near San Francisquito Canyon Road, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol. They say that the crash involved the rider of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and two minibikes.

Peter, the motorcyclist fighting for his life after a crash with mini-bikers in the Antelope Valley in February. Amber Fulgham

"The preliminary investigation indicates the minibike riders were traveling in the opposing traffic lane, leading to the traffic crash," the release said. "Both minibike riders fled the scene, leaving the involved motorcyclist with major injuries."

They arrived and found the Harley rider in the road with severe injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he has been since, fighting for his life.

Now, weeks later, the Harley rider has been identified by loved ones as Peter, a father and community leader. He remains in a coma, unable to speak with loved ones all while detectives continue their investigation.

"I didn't think it was gonna be as bad as it was, but seeing him there, I knew it was bad," said Peter's girlfriend Amber Fulgham.

Peter (middle) dressed as Santa Claus, something family says he does every year to bring holiday joy to his church community. Amber Fulgham

She said that the tragedy has left many members of their families, friend group and their church community heartbroken.

"This man is a good friend to people, a great man to me," she said. "A beautiful son, brother, father. He's been there for everybody, and so for you guys to do something like this and just leave him out there alone? You know, you're gonna deal with the man upstairs. ... These are not just kids, these are men that are around and they're older men ... it's not just one person. This is all of them."

She's one of many upset that nothing has been done about the collision, or constant nuisance to the area, in the weeks since the crash.

"This reckless disregard for public safety will not be tolerated," said CHP Captain J. Zagorski in a statement issued at the time of the crash. "We care deeply about the safety of our community and will do everything possible to bring those responsible to justice."

Officers say that earlier the same day that the mini-bikers crashed into Peter, they were also called to multiple locations throughout the Antelope Valley for reports of "reckless and illegal minibike and off-road vehicle activity that created dangerous conditions for the public."

No arrests were made in any of those incidents.

Facebook video from one of the many involved in the large group of bike riders that day shows them peeling out and doing doughnuts in the parking lot of a store in the Leona Valley area.

Police say it's extremely difficult to get on top of the minibike gatherings before they start.

"If we can get out ahead of these things, go after the organizers, get ahead of their meeting spots and kinda shut these things down before they become a risk to public safety, that's our goal going forward," said CHP Officer Jordon Church.

He said they've reviewed camera footage, investigated leads and received numerous tips from the community as they look to crack down on the incidents. Hopefully, he says, they've gotten some information that they hope will put them one step ahead of the riders.

"Hoping to hold people accountable for the problems that were created that day," Officer Church said.