Motorcyclist killed in South Los Angeles crash

Authorities are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in South Los Angeles early Wednesday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the collision was reported at 2:58 a.m. in the area of 100 E Florence Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a motorcyclist involved in a crash. The person, who remains unidentified publicly, was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Wednesday morning, authorities at the scene were still working to confirm whether it was a single-vehicle crash or if another vehicle was involved in a possible hit-and-run.

No additional details were immediatley made available.