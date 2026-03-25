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Motorcyclist killed in South Los Angeles crash

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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Authorities are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in South Los Angeles early Wednesday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the collision was reported at 2:58 a.m. in the area of 100 E Florence Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a motorcyclist involved in a crash. The person, who remains unidentified publicly, was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Wednesday morning, authorities at the scene were still working to confirm whether it was a single-vehicle crash or if another vehicle was involved in a possible hit-and-run.

No additional details were immediatley made available.

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