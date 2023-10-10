Motorcyclist killed after crashing into semi truck on 57 Freeway

A motorcyclist was killed early Tuesday morning after colliding with a semi truck on the 57 Freeway.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 1:45 a.m. on southbound lanes of the road, near Sunset Crossing.

Upon arrival, they found the motorcyclist in the road.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics pronounced the victim, who has not yet been identified, dead at the scene.

CHP issued a lengthy SigAlert for all southbound lanes as the investigation continued, causing a backup for several hours.