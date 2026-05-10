Motorcyclist killed in 101 Freeway crash in San Fernando Valley

A motorcyclist died after crashing on the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley overnight, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol said the collision was reported at about 2:37 a.m. on the 101's southbound lanes near Vineland. The motorcyclist collided with an unknown vehicle and went down in the second lane from the right.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. It's not yet clear if the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene.

No additional details were immediately made available.