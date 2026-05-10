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Motorcyclist killed in 101 Freeway crash in San Fernando Valley

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A motorcyclist died after crashing on the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley overnight, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol said the collision was reported at about 2:37 a.m. on the 101's southbound lanes near Vineland. The motorcyclist collided with an unknown vehicle and went down in the second lane from the right.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. It's not yet clear if the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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