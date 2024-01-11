Motivation must-have items for 2024: The Go-To Girlfriend
It is time to get motivated for your 2024 New Year revolutions and goals.
Lifestyle expert Sadie Murray with The Go-To Girlfriend shares six must-have items to keep you motivated.
- Workout outfits, Electric & Rose and Tavi Active
- New running shoes, Ryka Sneakers
- E27 Extra Strength Liquid Collagen from Spoiled Child
- Filterbaby Skincare Filter 2.0
- After workout care, HigherDOSE Infared PEMF Go Mat
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.