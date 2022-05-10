Mother, toddler son found dead in San Bernardino County; murder-suicide suspected

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 10 AM Edition)

A mother and her two-year-old son were found dead in a car in the San Bernardino town of Baker Sunday afternoon in a suspected murder-suicide.

Forty-six-year-old Alma Molina of Las Vegas and her 2-year-old son Erik Villarreal were discovered in a car just after 1 p.m. on Zuzzyx Road, east of the 15 freeway, by a National Park Service ranger.

They were pronounced dead at the scene, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports. Investigators believe that Molina shot and killed her son and then herself, the sheriff's department said.

The two were reported missing on Saturday out of Las Vegas.