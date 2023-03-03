Mother gives birth amid blizzard conditions in San Bernardino mountains

When Brady and Crystal Wade picked out their baby's name five months ago, they had no idea their newborn Winter Wade was ready to enter the world during a blizzard in the San Bernardino mountains.

"I felt like it was absolutely meant to be at the end of the day," said Brady. "It'll be a running joke that the baby Winter caused the winter for a while."

"Needless to say, it's been an adventure," said Crystal.

The adventure started during the height of the severe storm at around 10 p.m. last Thursday. With Crystal's contractions five minutes apart, the couple knew it was time to go.

"Had to have the 100-year storm right as she went into labor," said Brady.

After loading up their truck, the Wades dropped off their son Braden at a friend's house before starting their journey from their Lake Arrowhead home to a Fontana hospital amid white-out conditions on unplowed snowy roads.

"Having contractions with a bumpy road made it so much more intense," said Crystal. "I was telling him 'We might have to have this in the truck. Please run the red lights.' But it's not like we could go fast because the highways weren't plowed and it was very dangerous conditions.

As they trekked through the snow, Brady contemplated his options: Should he stop at a fire department or keep going to the hospital?

"I remember this very distinct thought and fear: Should I be stopping at the fire department right now?" he said. "It's either I stop now and we have the baby at the fire department or we'll be potentially stuck on a highway with no service whatsoever."

The Wades decided to continue to the hospital just in case they had any issues with the delivery. After an hour on the road, they got there just in time.

"We had a safe delivery, her chord was wrapped around her neck so I was happy we were there and the doctors were there to assist in that," said Crystal.

After three nights in the hospital, the Wades decided it was time to head back up, pick up Braden and get home. Through a one-lane-only highway surrounded by several feet of snow, they drove as far as they could.

"We were stuck and from there I put the baby in my jacket, zipped her up and we walked about four blocks, a pretty good distance," said Crystal. "Some of it was waist deep, some thigh deep. So, it was very stressful."

But with Brady's help, the whole family made it home safely. For Brady, Crystal and big brother Braden, there is no doubt this winter will be one they'll never forget.

"He's very happy. He wanted a sister," Crystal said. "He said if it's a boy, put it back in your tummy and cook it until it's a girl."

"She's wonderful. We wouldn't have it any other way," said Brady.