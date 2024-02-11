Who has the most Super Bowl wins? The teams and players with the most rings in NFL history

A preview of Super Bowl LVIII A preview of Super Bowl LVIII 01:50

The 2024 Super Bowl will see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, with both franchises hoping to take home another Lombardi Trophy.

Patrick Mahomes is looking to win his third Super Bowl, which would move him into a tie with Troy Aikman for the third most Super Bowl rings of any quarterback in NFL history. The San Francisco 49ers, meanwhile, are hoping to win their sixth Super Bowl in franchise history, moving them into a three-way tie for first place.

Below is a list of the teams and players who have won the most Super Bowls in NFL history.

Note: All Super Bowls in this article are categorized by the year in which the game itself was played, not the season for which the title was earned. This article also does not take into account NFL championships prior to 1967, when the first Super Bowl was played.

Which teams have the most Super Bowl wins?

The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers are both tied for the most Super Bowl wins with six each. The Patriots also have the most Super Bowl appearances in history with 11, having lost the title game five times. The Steelers have eight appearances, giving them two losses.

If the San Francisco 49ers win the 2024 Super Bowl, they will also win their sixth title in franchise history, moving them into a three-way tie with the Patriots and Steelers. The Niners are currently tied with Dallas for second place with five Super Bowls.

Third place is also held by two teams, the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants, both with four Super Bowl wins.

No team has ever won three Super Bowls in a row, but several teams have won back-to-back titles: the Patriots, 49ers, Packers, Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos and the Steelers — who accomplished the feat on two separate occasions.

Which players have the most Super Bowl wins overall?

Tom Brady has won the most Super Bowls of any player in NFL history with seven. Brady won the 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017, and 2019 Super Bowls quarterbacking the New England Patriots, and the 2021 Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady also has the most Super Bowl appearances of any player in NFL history, having competed for the championship 10 times in his career. His losses came at the hands of the New York Giants in 2008 and 2012, and to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018. The 2008 loss prevented the Pats from achieving what would have been a 19-0 record and just the second-ever undefeated season in NFL history.

Tom Brady and his daughter Vivian celebrating during the award ceremony for Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. Simon Bruty / Getty Images

Charles Haley has the second most Super Bowl wins, with five. Haley played both linebacker and defensive end throughout his career with the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. Haley won the 1989 and 1990 Super Bowls with the Niners, and then went on to win three more titles with the Cowboys in 1993, 1994 and 1996.

Third place is held by 34 players, all of whom have four Super Bowl rings:

Joe Montana

Terry Bradshaw

Rob Gronkowski

Adam Vinatieri

Mike Webster

Bill Romanowski

Ted Hendricks

Mel Blount

Larry Brown

Donnie Shell

John Stallworth

Ronnie Lott

Joe Greene

L.C. Greenwood

Franco Harris

John Kolb

Jesse Sapolu

Sam Davis

Jack Ham

Matt Millen

Keena Turner

Rocky Bleier

Jack Lambert

Loren Toews

Mike Wilson

Eric Wright

Steve Furness

J.T. Thomas

Mike Wagner

Dwight White

Gerry Mullins

Lynn Swann

Marv Flemming

Randy Grossman

Which quarterbacks have the most Super Bowl wins?

Tom Brady — 7 (2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017, 2019 with the New England Patriots and 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Joe Montana — 4 (1982, 1985, 1989 and 1990 with the San Francisco 49ers)

Terry Bradshaw — 4 (1975, 1976, 1979 and 1980 with the Pittsburgh Steelers)

Troy Aikman — 3 (1993, 1994 and 1996 with the Dallas Cowboys)

Steve Young — 3 (Young has three Super Bowl rings with the Niners, but only started one of those games, in 1995. He briefly played at the end of the 1990 Super Bowl when the game was well in hand and did not play at all in the 1989 Super Bowl.)

Earl Morrall — 3 (Morrall was on the team that won the Super Bowl in 1971, 1973 and 1974, but did not start in any of those games and did not throw a single pass in the '73 or '74 games with the Miami Dolphins. He came in to replace an injured Johnny Unitas in 1971 for the Baltimore Colts.)

Patrick Mahomes — 2 (2020 and 2023 with the Kansas City Chiefs)



Eli Manning — 2 (2008 and 2012 with the New York Giants)

Peyton Manning — 2 (2007 with the Indianapolis Colts, 2016 with the Denver Broncos)

John Elway — 2 (1998 and 1999 with the Denver Broncos)

Ben Roethlisberger — 2 (2006 and 2009 with the Pittsburgh Steelers)

Roger Staubach — 2 (1972 and 1978 with the Dallas Cowboys)

Bob Griese — 2 (1973 and 1974 with the Miami Dolphins)

Bart Starr — 2 (1967 and 1968 with the Green Bay Packers)

Jim Plunkett — 2 (1981 and 1984 with the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders)

Jim McMahon — 2 (1986 with the Chicago Bears. McMahan also has a ring from the 1997 season when he was on the Green Bay Packers roster, but he did not play in that game.)

Phil Simms — 2 (1987 and 1991 with the New York Giants. Simms did not play in the '91 Super Bowl, having suffered a broken foot toward the end of the regular season.)

Jeff Hostetler — 2 (1987 and 1991 with the New York Giants. Hostetler did not play in the 1987 Super Bowl, but was the Giants' third-string quarterback.)

Mark Rypien — 2 (1988 and 1992 with Washington. Rypien did not play in the 1988 Super Bowl but served as Doug Williams' backup.)

Joe Namath — 1 (1969 with the New York Jets)

Joe Theismann — 1 (1983 with Washington)

Johnny Unitas — 1 (1971 with the Baltimore Colts)

Brett Favre — 1 (1997 with the Green Bay Packers)

Len Dawson — 1 (1970 with the Kansas City Chiefs)

Ken Stabler — 1 (1977 with the Oakland Raiders)

Doug Williams — 1 (1988 with Washington)

Trent Dilfer — 1 (2001 with the Baltimore Ravens)

Nick Foles — 1 (2018 with the Philadelphia Eagles)

Kurt Warner — 1 (2000 with the St. Louis Rams)

Drew Brees — 1 (2010 with the New Orleans Saints)

Brad Johnson — 1 (2003 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Joe Flacco — 1 (2013 with the Baltimore Ravens)

Aaron Rodgers — 1 (2011 with the Green Bay Packers)

Russell Wilson — 1 (2014 with the Seattle Seahawks)

Matthew Stafford — 1 (2022 with the Los Angeles Rams)

Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS and Nickelodeon and stream on Paramount+ on Feb. 11 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.