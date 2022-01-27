Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retires after 18 NFL seasons and 2 Super Bowl wins

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement Thursday after 18 season in the NFL that included two Super Bowl victories. In a video posted to his Twitter account, Roethlisberger said his "journey has been exhilarating, fueled by a spirit of competition."

"Yet the time has come to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats and continue to be all I can be to my wife and children. I retire from football a truly grateful man," Roethlisberger said over footage showing highlights of his career.

The No. 11 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft out of Miami University won two Super Bowls in Pittsburgh and was a six-time Pro Bowler.

"I don't know how to put into words what the game of football has meant to me and what a blessing it has been," he said. "While I know with confidence I have given my all to the game, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for all it has given to me."

Roethlisberger ended his career in the playoffs, as he finished the regular season with two straight wins to secure a postseason berth. While the Steelers were bounced by the Kansas City Chiefs, 42-21, Roethlisberger threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

In addition to winning two Lombardi trophies, Roethlisberger finished his career with the fifth-most passing yards n NFL history.