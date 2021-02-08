Tampa Bay Buccaneers rout Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, 31-9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rout Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, 31-9get the free app
The Tampa Bay defense stifled Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs all night and the Buccaneers earned a decisive 31-9 victory in Super Bowl LV. Tom Brady, who already held the record for most Super Bowl wins by any player, has now won his seventh championship.
The Chiefs failed to score a touchdown, as Mahomes found himself scrambling around in the backfield time after time. Mahomes ended the game with 2 interceptions and went 26/49 for 270 yards. Brady, who broke his own record for oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl, threw for 3 touchdowns and went for 201 passing yards, going 21/29. Brady was also named Super Bowl MVP.
Tampa Bay is the first team ever to both play and win the Super Bowl in their home stadium.
The Weeknd was the sole performer at the halftime show this year. Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan sang the national anthem prior to kickoff and H.E.R. performed "America the Beautiful." Amanda Gorman, who shot to stardom after reading an original poem at the inauguration, became the first poet ever to read a poem at a Super Bowl.
Tom Brady discusses Super Bowl LV win
After 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady signed with the Buccaneers in 2020 and brought the franchise its second Lombardi Trophy in his first season with the team. Brady discusses the journey he took to his record seventh Super Bowl win.
Gronkowski likely to play another season
Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to rejoin his old Patriots teammate Tom Brady down in Tampa Bay. Now, after winning a fourth Super Bowl, Gronkowski says he'll most likely come back for another season.
"I'm for sure gonna take a little time, you know, two or three weeks, see where I'm at, but I literally don't see any reason why I won't be back," he said in a postgame interview.
Bucs coach Bruce Arians: "I'm damn sure coming back next year"
Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians became the oldest head coach to ever win a Super Bowl at 67 years and 127 days old. In a postgame interview, Arians assured the NFL Network crew that he would be returning for the 2021 season, saying "I'm damn sure coming back next year."
Mahomes: "They were the better team today"
In a press conference following Super Bowl LV, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he "didn't play the way I wanted to play," but noted that the Buccaneers were "the better team today."
"They beat us pretty good," Mahomes said. "The worst that I think I've been beaten in a long time."
Mahomes, the Super Bowl LIV MVP, was held without a touchdown in Sunday's game. The 31-9 beatdown was by far his worst professional loss ever, as he had previously never lost an NFL game by double digits.
Mahomes also brushed aside any suggestion that a nagging toe injury which may require surgery in the offseason was the reason for his poor performance.
"I can't say the toe was a problem when I played last week, or two weeks ago and I played well on it," he said. "You're playing football, you gotta battle through injuries. So, we'll look at it tomorrow and we'll make a final decision on if we're gonna have to have surgery or not."
Tom Brady embraces his family after winning Super Bowl
After winning a record-extending seventh Super Bowl, Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady was greeted on the field by his kids and wife, Gisele Bündchen. A total of 22,000 fans were allowed to attend the Super Bowl, 7,500 of whom were vaccinated health care workers.
Tom Brady named Super Bowl MVP
Tom Brady was named MVP for Super Bowl LV. "I'm so proud of all these guys out here," Brady said at the Lombardi Trophy presentation.
"We're coming back" Brady added.
Tampa Bay wins 31-9
The Buccaneers have won Super Bowl LV 31-9. Tom Brady has now won seven Super Bowls, the most by any player ever.
Tampa Bay gets another interception to seal the game
Tampa Bay picked off Patrick Mahomes a second time with just under two minutes to go to seal the victory in Super Bowl LV. Kansas City has no timeouts and cannot stop the clock.
Chiefs fail to convert another 4th down
The Chiefs were forced to go for it again on 4th down with about 4 minutes remaining in the game and Patrick Mahomes' pass fell incomplete. Tampa Bay was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, but the penalty happened after the play, so the turnover on downs wasn't affected. With 3:58 left to go, the game is all but decided.
Chiefs get the ball back with 8 minutes to go
The Chiefs forced the first Tampa Bay punt since the first quarter to get the ball back with just over 8 minutes left in the game. Kansas City faces a 22-point deficit and still hasn't scored a touchdown.
Chiefs fail to convert on 4th down
Patrick Mahomes was forced to scramble around in the backfield on 4th down but somehow managed to get a pass off while falling to the ground. Darrel Williams dropped the pass at the 1 yard line, which would have been good enough for a 1st down had he held on. Already up three scores with 13:32 to go, Tampa Bay will look to bleed time off the clock and extend the lead even further.
Bucs up 31-9 at end of 3rd quarter
Tampa Bay has a 22 point lead going into the fourth quarter. Kansas City will have the ball on 2nd and 10 from Tampa Bay's 29 yard line to begin the quarter.
Succop adds to Bucs lead with long field goal
Tampa Bay leads 31-9 with 2:46 remaining in the third quarter after a 52-yard field goal from Ryan Succop. On 3rd and 10, a bad snap sent the ball sailing over Brady's head, forcing him to just slide down on the ball and cover it up to prevent a turnover.
Tampa Bay comes away with game's first turnover
On 3rd and 14, Mahomes threw up a desperation heave downfield that was tipped in the air and intercepted by Antoine Winfield Jr. Tampa Bay takes over on the Kansas City 45 yard line up 28-9.
Tampa Bay in control after Leonard Fournette touchdown
Tampa Bay marched right down the field and capped off their first possession of the second half with a 27-yard Leonard Fournette touchdown run. The Buccaneers lead 28-9 with 7:45 remaining in the third quarter.
The Weeknd performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show
In a spectacle that started in the stands, went inside the stadium and took over the entire field, The Weeknd performed a high-octane medley of his hits. Watch here as the Grammy-winning artist runs through songs like "Starboy" and "Blinding Lights."
Kansas City kicks another field goal
Harrison Butker made his third field goal of the game on the Chiefs' opening drive of the second half. Tampa Bay leads 21-9. The Chiefs had still not scored a touchdown.
The second half is underway
Down 21-6, Kansas City is into enemy territory on their first possession of the second half.
Bucs up 21-6 at halftime
Kansas City took a knee with 6 seconds to go in the half. The Chiefs will receive the second half kickoff following the halftime show.
Tampa Bay scores another touchdown right before halftime
Tom Brady threw his third touchdown pass of the game, this time to receiver Antonio Brown. Tampa Bay now leads 21-6 with only seconds to go before halftime.
Kansas City had hoped to get the ball back and used two timeout before the Bucs converted on 3rd down. On the next play, the Chiefs were called for pass interference on a deep ball, giving Tampa Bay the ball in field goal range. Another pass interference call in the end zone put the ball at the 1-yard line with 10 seconds to go. Tampa Bay would score on the next play.
Chiefs cut into lead with field goal
The Chiefs kicked a field goal with 61 seconds remaining in the first half to cut Tampa Bay's lead down to 14-6. Brady will now try to put together one last scoring drive before halftime. The Bucs have one timeout remaining.
Chiefs in the red zone at 2 minute warning
Facing an 11-point deficit, the Chiefs picked up a 1st down to bring them just inside Tampa Bay's 20-yard line with two minutes left in the first half.
Brady and Gronkowski hook up for second touchdown
Tampa Bay extended their lead to 14-3 following another touchdown catch by Gronkowski. Earlier in the possession, a Kansas City interception was wiped out by a defensive penalty and an offsides call on what would have been 4th down field goal gave the Buccaneers a fresh set of downs to work with.
Chiefs offense still sputtering
Kansas City could only pick up one first down following a goal line stop from their defense. A shanked punt gives Tampa Bay the ball back in Chiefs territory up 7-3.
Tampa Bay stopped at the goal line on 4th down
The Buccaneers tried to run the ball into the end zone on 4th and goal from the 1 yard line, but were stuffed by the Chiefs' defense. Kansas City takes over inside their own 1 yard line, still down 7-3 with 10:50 left in the half. Tampa Bay challenged the call but the ruling on the field was upheld.
Tampa Bay back with the ball early in the second quarter
Kansas City failed to convert a 3rd and 4 to start the second quarter and were forced to punt the ball back to Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers still lead 7-3.
Tampa Bay takes the lead with Gronkowski TD
Tom Brady hooked up with former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski for a Buccaneers touchdown. This was the 13th TD the pair has scored in the postseason, the most all time for any duo. Tampa Bay leads 7-3. Despite appearing in nine previous Super Bowls, this is the first time a Brady-led team has scored a touchdown in the first quarter of the championship game.
Bidens thank essential workers prior to game
Before kickoff, President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden thanked health care and other essential workers in a prerecorded video.
"You've put yourself at risk to keep the rest of us safe," said Dr. Biden. Watch their full remarks below:
Chiefs strike first with 49-yard field goal
Harrison Butker got the Chiefs on the board with a 49-yard field goal. Tyreek Hill failed to come up with what would have been a spectacular touchdown catch on third down. Kansas City leads 3-0.
Tampa Bay only picks up one first down on second possession
The Bucs picked up their first first down of the game but couldn't put a drive together. They were forced to punt once again after Brady took a sack on third down.
Chiefs fail to score on first possession
Kansas City picked up one first down before their opening drive stalled out. The punt bounced into the end zone for a touchback.
Tampa Bay opens up with a three and out
The Buccaneers failed to pick up a first down on the opening possession of the game. Kansas City takes over from their own 33 after a 40 yard punt.
Kansas City wins opening coin toss
The Chiefs won the opening coin toss and elected to defer their decision until the second half. The Buccaneers will receive the opening kickoff of the first half.
Watch performances of the national anthem and "America the Beautiful"
H.E.R. performed a stirring rendition of "America the Beautiful" and Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan teamed up for a duet of the national anthem. Watch both performances below:
James Corden crashes The Weeknd's halftime show rehearsal
"The Late Late Show" host James Corden heard a rumor that The Weeknd was having trouble putting together his halftime show for Super Bowl LV. So, Corden decided to drop into a rehearsal session unannounced to give the Grammy-winning singer some unsolicited advice.
Biden weighs in on Brady vs. Mahomes
President Biden said that when was younger, he didn't dream of being president, but of playing for the NFL. "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell spoke to Mr. Biden in the first network news interview he has given since his inauguration.
"I had wild dreams," Mr. Biden said. "It wasn't to be president. I thought I could be a flanker back in the NFL."
"Obviously, Brady's a great quarterback," Mr. Biden said. "Mahomes seems like he's got a lot of potential. And so, I'd probably take a shot with the young guy I didn't expect as much from."
"You're thinking the Kansas City Chiefs may win?" O'Donnell asked.
"Well, I didn't say that," Mr. Biden said. "I don't know who's gonna win. I think they're both great quarterbacks. One is just a younger version, potentially, of an old, great quarterback. Not old. In NFL terms."
How the NFL is trying to stop the Super Bowl from becoming a super-spreader event
There are concerns that the Super Bowl could turn into a super-spreader event — both at home and in the stadium. The NFL has implemented a slew of precautions to stop the virus from spreading, and public health experts are urging Americans to stay away from Super Bowl parties.
NFL executive Peter O'Reilly said there are multiple measures in place to protect fans watching the game in-person. Fans won't have anyone sitting directly in front of them or behind them, and wipes and hand sanitizer will be provided, he said. It will also be the first-ever cashless Super Bowl.
When asked if he fears the event will be a super-spreader, O'Reilly said the NFL is "very confident" in its protocols.
"We've learned from more than 115 games this season where we've hosted fans," he said, adding, "There's been no cluster spread coming out of any of those games."
The mayor of Tampa, Florida, which is hosting the game, expressed similar confidence.
"We can handle it," Mayor Jane Castor told CBS News. But she stressed it's imperative that residents wear masks and take personal responsibility for their safety.
The Weeknd and NFL release limited-edition wardrobe collections
To coincide with his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance, The Weeknd teamed up with the NFL, Roc Nation and Bravado to create limited-edition Super Bowl-themed apparel. As part of the collaboration, the NFL Foundation is also auctioning off a custom Wilson football signed by the Grammy-winning singer, and donating proceeds from the sale to the charity Feeding America.
Launched on Saturday, the red, black and white collections feature T-shirts and hoodies by designer Warren Lotas, handcrafted varsity leather jackets from Jeff Hamilton and a custom black leather Wilson football branded with The Weeknd's record label's XO logo. The apparel designs also include the XO typography, along with a skeleton — wearing facial bandages mimicking those recently worn by The Weeknd — above Raymond James Stadium, the site of Super Bowl LV.
Read more here.