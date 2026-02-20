Moreno Valley Mall closed over "unresolved, life-threatening" code violations

The Moreno Valley Mall will be temporarily closed after inspectors red-tagged it because of "unresolved, life-threatening fire code violations."

The city said the Riverside County Fire Department deemed the shopping center unsafe because of fire code violations that the property owner failed to correct. Most of the businesses at the mall have been closed, with no concrete reopening date in sight.

Neither the city nor Riverside County Fire gave the specific codes the mall violated.

"The duration of the temporary closure depends entirely on how quickly the property owner addresses and resolves the identified life-safety concerns," city staff wrote on their webpage on the closure.

Macy's and JCPenney have been allowed to remain open because they are independently owned buildings that have passed inspections.

Harkin's Theaters will also be allowed to remain open after the staff changed their "normal business practices," according to the city.

Diego Bressant said he just got the keys to his new gym on Feb. 1. He said he's been fielding calls and messages from upset customers hoping to use his facility.

"We're just answering a lot of phone calls and text messages from people who are wanting answers," Bressant said.

The city said it is offering support to businesses and employees impacted by the closure, including consulting, information on financial help, bridge funding and unemployment assistance. The services can be found on the city's Business and Employment Resource Center webpage.

Bressant said he has not heard from city officials.

Shoppers were confused and frustrated after finding out the shopping center was closed on a normally busy Friday.

"Well, I'm not pleased because I didn't know it was closed," shopper Willie Allen said. "I came from Banning."

The management staff said they are working to address the violations.