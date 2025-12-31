16-year-old fatally shot outside of Moreno Valley Mall

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot outside of the Moreno Valley Mall on Tuesday night, according to Riverside County authorities.

It happened at around 7:40 p.m. at the popular shopping center located in the 22000 block of Town Circle, said a news release shared by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.

"Upon arrival, deputies located a 16-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," the release said. "Despite lifesaving measures, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The victim has not yet been identified.

Investigators with RSO's Central Homicide Unit were called to assume the investigation. They have not yet provided information on a motive or the suspect in the shooting. No arrests have yet been reported.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, deputies said that no further information would be released.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact RSO at (951) 955-2777.