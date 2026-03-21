Hemet man arrested for murder for deadly Moreno Valley crash in January

Authorities have arrested a man wanted in connection with a crash in Moreno Valley that killed a 25-year-old woman in January.

The crash happened back on Jan. 12, 2026 at around 9:10 p.m. near the intersection of Moreno Beach Drive and Auto Mall Drive, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office at the time.

Deputies say that they arrived at the scene and found a major injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist, since identified as 25-year-old Moreno Valley resident Marvonna Vaxter, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but later succumbed to their injuries.

"A suspect who was seen running from the vehicle was located a short time later and arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sale and a probation violation," the release from January said.

As their investigation continued, deputies identified the suspect as 52-year-old Hemet man Garald Jones. He was located on March 18 and taken into custody without incident.

Jones was booked at the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center for murder, according to the news release.

As they continue investigating the incident, deputies said that additional information would be withheld. Anyone who may know more was asked to contact RSO Deputy Jonathan Glass at the Moreno Valley Sheriff's Station at (951) 486-6700.