4 hospitalized after Moreno Valley multi-car crash causes car to veer into fire hydrant

Four people were hospitalized after a car veered into a fire hydrant in Moreno Valley early Sunday morning.

Riverside County Fire Department crews were sent to the intersection of Perris Boulevard and San Michele Road, near the Ross distribution center, at around 5:40 a.m. after learning of a car that had crashed into a fire hydrant.

"Upon arrival, the Incident Commander reported a two-vehicle collision, with one vehicle into a fire hydrant," Cal Fire's release said.

Firefighters said that all four people inside the vehicles were hospitalized, three of whom suffered major injuries. The fourth patient suffered moderate injuries.

Riverside County Sheriff's Office investigators are working with firefighters to determine what caused the crash. No arrests have been reported.

Southbound Perris Boulevard and San Michele Road were both closed for several hours after the collision.