More than a dozen injured after crash involving tram at Universal Studios

More than a dozen people were injured during a crash involving a tram at Universal Studios Hollywood on Saturday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews rushed to the scene, located at 3900 Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood, at around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department say that there are between 14 and 15 injuries, and despite earlier reports, none appear to critical and all are non-life-threatening.

They believe that the crash may have been caused by a mechanical failure of some sort.

SkyCal flew over the scene, where a group of people could be seen as they were being treated by paramedics. A separate larger group was led away from the tram and loaded onto a bus.

"There was a tram incident at the theme park tonight that resulted in multiple minor injuries, confirmed by the LA County Fire Dept.," said a statement from Universal Studios Hollywood officials. "We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident."

This is a developing story. Check back for details.