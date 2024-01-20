More than a dozen cars vandalized, broken into in Westchester

More than a dozen cars vandalized, broken into in Westchester

More than a dozen cars vandalized, broken into in Westchester

An investigation is underway after a dozen cars were vandalized and broken into on Saturday in Westchester, according to police.

Los Angeles Police Department officers say that they received multiple calls reporting broken into vehicles or vandalism in the area started between 1:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

The first call came in at around 1:45 a.m., when officers responded to the 8300 block of Rayford Drive regarding a car that had recently been broken into.

Hours later, just after 7:50 p.m. officers responded to the 7600 block of W. 85th Street after learning that between eight and 10 cars had been broken into.

Just a few blocks over, officers were alerted of another car that had been vandalized in the 7300 block of 85th Street at around 8:35 p.m.

At around 12:15 p.m., officers were again dispatched to the area, in the 7400 block of W. Manchester, after learning of five cars that had potentially been broken into.

Investigators did not provide further details on the incident, but did say they were looking into the matter. There was no information available on a suspect or suspects involved.

Residents living in the area say that it's usually quiet, and that the incident has them living a little more on edge.

"This is very peaceful neighborhood and this surprised me," said neighbor Dinos Vlahopoulos. "Maybe I will be more careful now. It's very sad, very sad. Sad to see people losing their property because I don't know why."