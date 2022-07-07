Watch CBS News
More than 90 illegal 'ghost guns' seized by LASD deputies in Palmdale

On Wednesday, officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported the arrest of a convicted felon who was in possession of more than 90 illegal and untraceable ghost guns. 

Deputies from the sheriff's Palmdale station discovered the illegal firearms during a search warrant operation. 

In addition to the ghost guns, deputies seized high-capacity magazines, approximately 1,000 rounds of ammunition and narcotics. 

