Moorpark man arrested for attempting to solicit explicit photos from minors

A Moorpark man was arrested on Monday for attempting to solicit explicit photos from minors, after he was identified in a joint investigation that included the FBI.

Thomas Gissell, 27, was arrested on Monday after investigators learned that he was attempting to solicit sexually explicit pictures from two individuals whom he believed were 14-year-old girls on social media.

He has been charged with attempted enticement of a minor.

Investigators identified Gissell in the matter "after receiving information that he had contacted undercover law enforcement officers posing as teenage girls," according to an affidavit on the case, which also revealed that "Gissell engaged in online chats with the individuals and asked them to send nude photos."

He was originally arrested back on Feb. 7, pursuant to charges that were filed by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, which revealed that he had "been receiving suspected child sexual abuse material during online chats with numerous victims around the country."

He was released after posting $1 million bond during his initial appearance in court on Monday. Gissell is now on house arrest with GPS monitoring, and is prohibited from contacting anybody under the age of 18. He's also restricted from using internet-connected devices.

Gissell is scheduled for arraignment on April 11.

Members of the joint investigation included those from the newly-formed Ventura County Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, which is comprised of investigators and prosecutors that work with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Ventura County Sheriff's Department, Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Simi Valley Police Department, Oxnard Police Department, United States Attorney's Office and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

"We are committed to protecting our children by educating them about online predators, as well as focusing on proven enforcement and prosecution strategies," said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada. "Law enforcement partnerships are key to combatting exploitation crimes that have harmed too many children, and we will continue to vigorously prosecute these terrible crimes."

While they continue to put together a case, investigators are asking anyone who believes they have more information or who knows of additional victims to contact them at (805) 371-8309.