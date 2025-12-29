SR-118 closed in Moorpark for hours after trees fall onto power lines

State Route 118 was closed for several hours in Moorpark after trees fell onto power lines on Monday afternoon.

The downed trees were reported at around 11:20 a.m. near Balcom Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol's incident log.

Officers closed westbound lanes of the highway back to Tierra Rejada Road to "make it easier for traffic to turn around," the CHP said on X. Eastbound lanes were closed back to Somis Road, officers noted in another post.

An aerial look at the trees that fell onto power lines on SR-118 in Moorpark on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. CBS LA

Drivers were encouraged to instead use State Route 23 to reach the northbound U.S. 101 or SR-23 through Grimes Canyon to reach State Route 126. They noted that no semi trucks were permitted on Grimes.

Officers estimated that the closure would last until at least 7 p.m.