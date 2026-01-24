Moore scores deciding goal in shootout as Kings beat Blues 5-4

Trevor Moore scored the deciding goal in the shootout and had a goal in regulation in his first game since being activated off injured reserve to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the St. Louis Blues 5-4 on Saturday night.

Alex Laferriere, Taylor Ward and Brian Dumoulin also scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 25 saves for the Kings, who have not lost in regulation in five games.

Jordan Kyrou scored twice, Brayden Schenn and Dalibor Dvorsky added one goal each, and Joel Hofer made 24 saves for St. Louis, which has lost four consecutive games for the first time since the opening month of the season.

Moore, who missed 11 games with an upper-body injury, scored in the fourth round of the shootout. Then Kuemper denied Blues forward Jimmy Snuggerud to help the Kings improve to 8-13 in overtime games and shootouts this season.

Kyrou scored his second goal of the game with Hofer pulled to tie the game 4-4 with 2:10 remaining in regulation.

Brandt Clarke fired a shot from the point and Moore swatted the rebound past Hofer for his sixth goal of the season with 8:26 remaining in the third period. The Blues challenged the goal for offside, but a video review determined that the Kings remained onside.

Laferriere scored with 9:42 remaining in the second period to tie the game 3-3 just 1:32 after Kyrou beat Kuemper on a wraparound shot to give St. Louis a 3-2 lead.

Schen scored on a power play 6:30 into the second period to tie the game at 2-all.

Dvorsky scored just 1:03 after Dumoulin scored his first goal of the season 1:11 into the second period.

The Blues announced that 6,848 fans attended the game even though St. Louis was under a winter storm warning.

Up next

Kings: At Columbus on Monday night.

Blues: Host Dallas on Tuesday night.