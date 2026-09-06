Mookie Betts' late home run rallies Dodgers past Nationals, 7-5

Mookie Betts hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to four games with a 7-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday night.

Max Muncy had three hits and two runs and Tommy Edman had a pair of hits with two runs and an RBI as the Dodgers went 6-0 against the Nationals this season.

In his season debut, Bobby Miller (1-0) gave up one run over three innings to earn the win as Los Angeles moved 1 1/2 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the best record in the major leagues.

The Dodgers' winning streak has come without Shohei Ohtani, who has been out for the past four games with left knee and right biceps discomfort.

CJ Abrams reached 30 home runs for the first time in his career and Harry Ford had a two-run double with two runs scored as Washington lost its fourth consecutive game.

In his second inning of work, Nationals left-hander Will Dion (1-2) gave up Betts' home run after Alex Call singled and Edman walked, both with two outs.

Edgardo Henriquez pitched the ninth inning for the Dodgers to earn his second save.

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The Dodgers had not announced a starter for their home game Monday night against Cincinnati. RHP Chase Burns (15-3, 2.79 ERA) was set to start for the Reds.