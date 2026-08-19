Mookie Betts homers and has RBI single in 10th as Dodgers beat Rockies 6-4 for 3-game sweep

Mookie Betts homered and capped a three-hit night with an RBI single in the 10th inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Wednesday.

Kiké Hernández also went deep and Kyle Tucker had two hits as the Dodgers completed a three-game sweep.

Mickey Moniak hit a tying two-run homer in the seventh, his 20th, and had three hits for the Rockies.

Colorado lost starter Kyle Freeland with two outs in the fourth inning. Freeland grabbed at his back after delivering a pitch to Ben Rortvedt, who flied out on the play, and was removed after allowing four runs on six hits. The Rockies said he had neck tightness.

Teoscar Hernández led off the 10th with a single off Jimmy Herget (0-5) and Freddie Freeman's sacrifice fly scored automatic runner Andy Pages. Betts followed with a single up the middle to drive in Hernández.

Kyle Hurt (4-1) pitched the ninth and Tanner Scott got the final three outs for his 18th save.

Rookie left-hander Mark Manfredi, acquired from Milwaukee for Antonio Senzatela, relieved Freeland and made his major league debut against Shohei Ohtani. He walked the four-time MVP and gave up a single to Pages before getting out of the inning.

Manfredi pitched a clean fifth and left after striking out two in 1 1/3 innings.

Los Angeles built a 4-0 lead against Freeland on Kiké Hernández's RBI single in the second and his two-run homer in the fourth, which followed Betts' shot to lead off the inning.

Adael Amador had a two-run double in the bottom half.

Ohtani finished 0 for 4 with two strikeouts.

Up next

Dodgers: RHP Yoshinobu Yamanoto (12-7, 2.60 ERA) will open a series against visiting Pittsburgh on Friday night.

Rockies: RHP Tanner Gordon (0-3, 5.55) faces visiting Cleveland on Friday night.