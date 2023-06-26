Months-long water leak frustrates Granada Hills residents

Granada Hills residents have grown frustrated after their street sprung a leak in April.

Yvonne Puttler has tried her best to shovel away the muddy, smelly water that's been collecting in front of her house for months.

"We can't keep up with this," she said. "And it's just a black sludge that we cant get rid of."

She even tried to divert the steady stream of water herself, but it keeps bubbling up from the pavement on Jolette Avenue. Neighbor Susan Winer said she believes all the rain has caused a natural spring to break through.

"I've lived here 54 years and it's not the first time I've seen it," said Winer. "I think it's the job of DWP to have their employees give us some information."

On Monday, Department of Water and Power crews said that tests showed that there is no chlorine in the water, indicating that the leak didn't come from their pipes. They believe it is a naturally occurring groundwater leak.

"It sounds like they're driving through a creek," said Winer.

The Los Angeles Street Services said they also inspected the leak twice. Their crews determined that it was not coming from a sewer or storm drain system.

For now, Puttler, Winer and their neighbors are going to take matters into their own hands until the leak runs dry.

"We're gonna try sandbags to see if we can divert the water and thin it out," said Puttler.

Councilman John Lee's office said they are aware of the situation and is working with LADWP to help the residents.

"We continue relying on the department's guidance on the source of the water and what viable solutions are available to resolve the issue," the office said in a statement.