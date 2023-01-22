Monterey Park mass shooting marks 33rd of the year, according to non-profit

Saturday's deadly shooting in Monterey Park marked the 33rd mass shooting in this year alone, according to the non-profit organization, Gun Violence Archive.

The mass shooting was also one of the worst in modern LA County history. One of the last mass shootings of this scale happened on Christmas eve back in 2008 when a man dressed as Santa Clause killed nine people in West Covina.

Other mass shootings in California include the massacre at a San Ysidro McDonald's in 1984 where a gunman killed 21 people and a terrorist attack that resulted in 14 deaths in San Bernardino in back 2015.

The shooting Saturday in Monterey Park unfolded at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, a few blocks from city hall. There, 10 people were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims were described as five males and five females. Their identities were not yet released.

Ten others were wounded with injuries varying from stable to critical. As of the time of publication, the suspect had not yet been apprehended.

Other data provided by an Associated Press-USA Today database also reported that the year 2022 marked one of the nation's worst years with mass killings in the U.S. totaling 42 such attacks.