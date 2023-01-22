Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Monterey Park mass shooting marks 33rd of the year, according to non-profit

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Monterey Park mass shooting: Reaction pours in after LA County's worst mass shooting since 2008
Monterey Park mass shooting: Reaction pours in after LA County's worst mass shooting since 2008 01:23

Saturday's deadly shooting in Monterey Park marked the 33rd mass shooting in this year alone, according to the non-profit organization, Gun Violence Archive. 

The mass shooting was also one of the worst in modern LA County history. One of the last mass shootings of this scale happened on Christmas eve back in 2008 when a man dressed as Santa Clause killed nine people in West Covina. 

Other mass shootings in California include the massacre at a San Ysidro McDonald's in 1984 where a gunman killed 21 people and a terrorist attack that resulted in 14 deaths in San Bernardino in back 2015. 

The shooting Saturday in Monterey Park unfolded at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, a few blocks from city hall. There, 10 people were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims were described as five males and five females. Their identities were not yet released. 

Ten others were wounded with injuries varying from stable to critical. As of the time of publication, the suspect had not yet been apprehended. 

Other data provided by an Associated Press-USA Today database also reported that the year 2022 marked one of the nation's worst years with mass killings in the U.S. totaling 42 such attacks.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 22, 2023 / 3:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.