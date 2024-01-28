Monterey Park gathers for its Lunar New Year Festival a year after deadly mass shooting

Monterey Park gathers for Lunar New Year Festival a year after a mass shooting shook its core

In the wake of last year's tragic mass shooting in Monterey Park that claimed 11 lives, there was a mix of emotions this weekend as the city staged its Lunar New Year Festival.

Organizers admit they were not sure what to expect with this year's festival in terms of attendance or mood as it marked the first festival since that mass shooting. Some attendees shared that they felt it was important to come together to remember and heal.

"This was really the most painful thing that could happen in a community," said one attendee. "We need time to heal and come together."

The two-day festival concludes Sunday along East Garvey Avenue between Garfield and Alhambra. Street closures in the immediate area include Lincoln Avenue, Russell Avenue, Nicholson Avenue, Everett Avenue and Edgley Drive. Attendance is free.

The city has been holding Lunar New Year celebrations since 2008 as a way to celebrate the cultures and traditions of the Asian communities. It has also provided a big boost to the local economy.