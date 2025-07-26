Firefighters stop forward progress of Monterey Fire burning in Montecito Heights

Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a brush fire burning in the Montecito Heights area on Saturday.

It was first reported at around 7:50 p.m. in the Ernest E. Debs Regional park, located at 4235 N. Monterey Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Both ground and air response crews were dispatched to battle the blaze, which firefighters said was "burning uphill" in medium-to-heavy brush. They said that gusts of wind up to 15 miles per hour were helping drive the flames.

At around 9 p.m., crews reported that the forward progress of the fire had been stopped. They did not have an exact acreage as firefighters were expected to remain on scene throughout the night to closely monitor hot spots that may arise.

No evacuation orders have been issued and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.