Montebello Police release dramatic footage of shootout inside 7-Eleven as they increase search for suspects involved

Authorities have released the dramatic footage of a shootout inside a 7-Eleven in Montebello as they continue to search for the pair of suspects involved.

The original incident unfolded just before 10 p.m. on April 30 at the convenience store located on 800 S. Greenwood Avenue, when the two suspects traded at least 15 shots inside of the convenience store.

Surveillance footage from the scene shows the two briefly interacting before opening fire on each other as customers and employees -- five uninvolved people in total -- scramble for cover. As the shots continued to fly, items can be seen exploding as they're struck by gunfire.

Astoundingly, no one was injured in the incident, but Montebello Police Department officers are intent on locating the suspects who put several lives at risk that evening.

"It's unclear what actually triggered the shooting," said Montebello Public Information Officer Michael Chee. "It seemed to have been a likely robbery attempt after detectives interviewed some of the participants."

They released the video Thursday after all of their leads dried up, hoping that the public can assist them in identifying the suspects.

"One police officer came in and said it was 15 shots," said Javier Romero, one of the clerks at 7-Eleven. "15 shots and no one got hit? It's crazy."

Despite the fact that Romero wasn't working that evening, he admitted he's still shaken by the incident, and that his coworker, who was on the clock, has stepped back from a front of store position.

"You never know what's gonna happen. I work here everyday, I'm nice to everybody. But, you know, there's some people that are just angry."

He's one of many locals shocked by the event, especially since this sort of thing is far from normal in the neighborhood.

"I haven't seen anything lately. I just try to mind my own business," said Louis Colacion, a regular customer at the 7-Eleven. "I haven't really had any problems."

