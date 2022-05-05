Montebello High School on lockdown following possible threat to student safety

A potential threat to Montebello High School prompted a lockdown and evacuation of students Thursday afternoon.

Montebello High School students being escorted by officers. CBSLA

Montebello Police officers were sent to the high school located at 2100 W. Clevlenad Avenue after learning of the undisclosed threat, as the school was placed on lockdown.

Security teams planned a sweep of the school grounds to assess the situation, as students were escorted out by authorities.

The status of the threat was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.