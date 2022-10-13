No credible threat determined after Monrovia High School goes on lockdown from report of active shooter

A call to 911 saying there was an active shooter Thursday was deemed to be not a credible threat, according to the Monrovia Police Department. Nearby Monroe Elementary School was also placed on a brief lockdown that has since been lifted.

The call came in around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said they were at the scene and "will continue to assess the situation."

In a note to parents, Monrovia Unified School District Superintendent Ryan Smith said:

About 30 minutes ago, someone called 911 to report an active shooter at Monrovia High School. As per protocol and out of an abundance of caution, the school immediately went into an emergency lockdown. As a precaution, due to the proximity to Monrovia High School, Monroe was also placed on lockdown.

The Monrovia Police Department responded immediately and is currently on scene. It appears as though this is not a credible threat. There is no evidence of an active shooter at the high school and there has been no violence of any kind. This may have been a "swatting" incident where a fake call is made to law enforcement in the hopes of eliciting a massive emergency response. We have heard that schools in other districts may have received similar calls.

The police will wrap up their sweep of Monrovia High School as quickly as possible. As soon as they do and the both of our schools are no longer on lockdown and conditions return to normal, I will provide an additional update.

