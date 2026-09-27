Molotov cocktail ignites Bellflower smoke shop after shooting

Authorities are searching for two suspects who allegedly shot a person inside a Bellflower smoke shop before igniting the building with a Molotov cocktail.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two masked individuals entered the shop at 9135 Somerset Boulevard at about 4:40 a.m.

At one point, a victim inside the shop was shot. Their condition remains unclear.

After the shooting, the suspects allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail inside the business. The flames eventually engulfed the structure.

No additional details, including other injuries or fatalities, were immediately made available.