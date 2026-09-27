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Molotov cocktail ignites Bellflower smoke shop after shooting

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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Authorities are searching for two suspects who allegedly shot a person inside a Bellflower smoke shop before igniting the building with a Molotov cocktail.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two masked individuals entered the shop at 9135 Somerset Boulevard at about 4:40 a.m. 

At one point, a victim inside the shop was shot. Their condition remains unclear.

After the shooting, the suspects allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail inside the business. The flames eventually engulfed the structure.

No additional details, including other injuries or fatalities, were immediately made available.

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