First modular home installed in Altadena following Eaton Fire as part of housing initiative

The first modular home as part of Steadfast LA and Samara's modular housing initiative was installed in Altadena following the Eaton Fire on Thursday morning.

The Rodriguez family will be receiving the first modular home. On Thursday, the first of three parts of their new home was installed in Altadena and the rest will be completed in the coming weeks.

Mike McNamara, CEO of Samara, said the company builds homes for California consumption. After the January wildfires, he wanted to help survivors of the January wildfires who could not afford to rebuild their homes. He decided to partner with Steadfast LA to provide a viable housing option at no cost to families.

The modular home will be installed in three pieces. The homes are built by Samara and are fire-resistant and sustainable. CBS LA

"We're just super excited, we're going to get the Rodriguez family back into their home and into their community," McNamara said.

McNamara pointed out that the homes are fire-resistant and highly sustainable. He added that it can generate its own energy and has an HVAC system that can filter out wildfire smoke.

"It's really exciting to see," he said.

Rick Caruso, chairman of Steadfast LA, was also in attendance. He said he formed the foundation after the wildfires with a simple purpose to get people back into their communities as quickly and safely as possible.

"Rosalina lived in this community with her family for 37 years," Caruso said. "In a couple of weeks, she's going to be back here."

So far, nine families will be receiving modular homes. The initiative plans to continue to install more homes throughout 2026. Steadfast LA and Samara are also working with HomeAid OCLA, loanDepot, and Armanino Advisory LLC to provide financial assistance to eligible families.

"Fire victims in Altadena, Malibu, Pasadena and Pacific Palisades who lack the economic resources to rebuild may be eligible for Modular Housing Grants," according to the Steadfast LA website.