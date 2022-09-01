Mission Viejo caretaker arrested for sexually assaulting woman with disabilities

A 64-year-old caretaker is accused of sexually assaulting a woman with disabilities at a Mission Viejo care facility. Deputies are searching for other potential victims.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, Gil Franco Carpentero was arrested Thursday for lewd and lascivious acts on a dependent adult.

Deputies learned about the alleged assault in December 2021 after the victim's family reported it to the department. Authorities later received evidence linking Carpentero to the incident.

Since he has worked with intellectually and developmentally disabled adults for 10 years, investigators believe that Carpentero has harmed other patients.

The Department has asked that anyone with information that may help the investigation or find other victims contact (714) 647-7419. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to OC Crime Stoppers at (855) 847-6227 or on their website occrimestoppers.org.

Carpentero is being held at the Orange County Jail on a $100,000 bail.