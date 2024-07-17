Watch CBS News
Mid-City woman pepper-sprayed during home invasion

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Police need help finding three suspects who pepper-sprayed a woman during a home invasion on Tuesday night. 

It happened at about 10:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Crescent Heights Boulevard. Security camera footage captured two suspects walking up the woman's driveway while another stayed behind. 

The first pair attacked the woman and pepper-sprayed her before stealing jewelry. When officers arrived, the suspects disappeared. 

still0717-00011.jpg
Security cameras captured the suspect walking up to the woman's home.

Two suspects wore an all-black outfit with hoodies and white gloves. The suspect who stayed behind wore a gray hoodie and black pants. Investigators did not immediately have a description of the suspects.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

