Mid-City intersection renamed in honor of Jose Manuel Saucedo, founder of Westside Boxing Club

The intersection of Pico and West boulevards was dedicated today as Jose Manuel Saucedo Square in honor of the founder of the Westside Boxing Club, which is located at the Mid-City intersection.

Council District 10, Office of Councilwoman Heather Hutt

"Jose Saucedo is a true hero to the people of the 10th District who has given our children a home at his boxing club for over a decade," Councilwoman Heather Hutt, who introduced the motion to designate the intersection in honor of Saucedo, said at the 10 a.m. ceremony at the West Boulevard Bridge.

"He and his family have made an immense impact on our community through the Westside Boxing Club, and I am truly proud to commemorate their inspiring impact with this square dedication. From now on, Pico Boulevard and West Boulevard will forever be a testament that hard work and dedication can only lead to success."

Saucedo founded the club in 2007 because his grandson was training at various gyms that were expensive, making it difficult for him to box regularly, a problem his sons Jose Jr. and Ignacio also faced in their youth.

In addition to youth and amateur boxers, world champions Sugar Shane Mosley, Canelo Alvarez and Victor Ortiz have trained at the Westside Boxing Club. Actor Robert De Niro also trained at the club in preparation for the 2013 film comedy "Grudge Match."

Saucedo was born Sept. 5, 1955, in Naica, Chihuahua, Mexico and spent his early life working as a miner in his hometown. Saucedo and his wife Leticia immigrated to the United States in the early 1990s, initially working in a sewing factory. They soon saved enough money to bring their sons to Los Angeles.