LAPD detectives searching for hit-and-run driver who struck and killed pedestrian in Mid-City

Los Angeles police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in the Mid-City area on Friday night.

The collision was reported just after 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Venice Boulevard, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say that the pedestrian was crossing La Brea when they were struck by a dark or silver-colored Honda RX.

Instead of stopping to help, the driver continued to drive northbound on La Brea.

"Speed may have played a factor in this crash," police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later died. Authorities have not yet revealed their identity.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver, as with all deadly hit-and-run collisions that happen in the city.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact LAPD's West Traffic Division at (213) 473-0234.