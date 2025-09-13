Watch CBS News
LAPD detectives searching for hit-and-run driver who struck and killed pedestrian in Mid-City

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Los Angeles police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in the Mid-City area on Friday night. 

The collision was reported just after 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Venice Boulevard, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Police say that the pedestrian was crossing La Brea when they were struck by a dark or silver-colored Honda RX. 

Instead of stopping to help, the driver continued to drive northbound on La Brea. 

"Speed may have played a factor in this crash," police said. 

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later died. Authorities have not yet revealed their identity. 

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver, as with all deadly hit-and-run collisions that happen in the city. 

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact LAPD's West Traffic Division at (213) 473-0234. 

