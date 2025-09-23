Mexican national, DACA recipient dies in ICE custody after arrest in August

A Mexican national and DACA recipient died in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday, according to authorities.

Ismael Ayala-Uribe, 39, was arrested by ICE agents on Aug. 17 during an enforcement operation, said a news release from ICE. He was transferred to the Adelanto ICE Processing Center on Aug. 22 for immigration proceedings.

While detained, agents say that Ayala was evaluated by an on-call medical provider on Sept. 18. He was provided medication and returned to his dormitory before he was later referred to the hospital on Sunday for further evaluation of an abscess on his buttock.

Ayala was scheduled for surgery and was "hypertensive and displayed normal tachycardia," the release said. At around 1:50 a.m., hospital staff declared Ayala unresponsive, and less than an hour later, he was pronounced dead despite attempted lifesaving measures, according to ICE.

"The cause of death is still under investigation," the release said.

Ismael Ayala-Uribe, the man who died in ICE custody on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. Ayala-Uribe Family

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is also investigating the manner and cause of death, they told CBS News Los Angeles.

Ayala's family said that he was in good health when he was transferred to Adelanto, and that they told Ayala to receive medical care, and that they knew he was sick as they visited him every Saturday after he was detained in Fountain Valley in August. He allegedly told them that nobody inside the facility cared that he wasn't feeling well.

"ICE remains committed to ensuring that all those in its custody reside in safe, secure and humane environments. Comprehensive medical care is provided from the moment individuals arrive and throughout the entirety of their stay," the release said.

ICE officials say that Ayala entered the U.S. at an unknown date and location. He received Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals in 2012, but his renewal for DACA status was denied in 2016. They say that he was convicted of DUI in 2015 and 2019, the latter of which he was sentenced to five years of probation and 120 days in jail.

ICE said it notified the Department of Homeland Security and the Consulate of Mexico of the death, among other government agencies.