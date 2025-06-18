Mexican Mafia members charged in murder conspiracy of rapper, LA County DA says

Los Angeles prosecutors charged 19 alleged members and associates of the Mexican Mafia with a years-long conspiracy to murder a rapper, according to the FBI.

The FBI and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators said the conspiracy began in December 2022 after the rapper slighted the criminal syndicate. The plan to kill the man involved several high-ranking associates of the Mexican Mafia incarcerated in the LA County Jail, according to the FBI.

"This investigation highlights the far-reaching and violent influence of criminal gang organizations operating behind bars to orchestrate attacks that endanger the safety of those in our custody and in our communities," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna.

After a Mexican Mafia member sanctioned the killing, an armed associate allegedly went to the victims' home after another alleged co-conspirator used social media to track down the rapper's location.

FBI investigators said the criminal syndicate couldn't find the rapper at his family's home because he was incarcerated in the LA County Jail. Once they learned he was in the facility, Mexican Mafia members in the jail allegedly tried to kill the victim.

While he was hospitalized, the rapper survived the attack and authorities released him from jail days later. The suspects allegedly continued the murder conspiracy after the rapper was freed.

"We will not tolerate organized crime using our jails and prisons as a haven for violence," LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. "When individuals on the outside conspire with those inside to carry out attacks, they threaten the safety and integrity of our correctional system."

While 18 of the alleged Mexican Mafia members have been apprehended, the FBI said one of the suspects, Joshua Euan, 37, remains at large.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.