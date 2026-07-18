Orange County Metrolink train carrying 500 passengers evacuated after mechanical issue

A Metrolink train carrying approximately 500 people was forced to evacuate in Orange County on Saturday afternoon due to a mechanical issue.

The incident was reported just before 4:30 p.m. when Train 1858, which is the Inland Empire-Orange County Line, was forced to stop between the Anaheim Canyon and Corona West stations, a Metrolink spokesperson told CBS LA.

Metrolink officials said the train stopped in an area they deemed unsafe for them to get off, but they still did as they waited for another train to arrive and take them to their expected destinations. While waiting, both Anaheim police and fire department personnel responded to the area, near Orangethorpe Avenue and Glenview Avenue in Anaheim.

"Because the locomotive also supplies electrical power to the passenger cars, the entire train lost power," Anaheim PD officials said.

Anaheim Fire & Rescue paramedics evaluated passengers who experienced symptoms of heat-related illness, police said. However, none of the passengers required hospitalization.

Metrolink said that Train 1752, which runs on the 91/Perris Valley Line, was canceled in downtown Riverside and arrived to take the passengers to downtown San Bernardino.

Passengers of Train 1858 with a valid fare were offered a redeemable $50 Uber voucher to take them to their destinations as they waited for the replacement train.

No further information was provided.