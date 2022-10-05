Metro offers free rides to celebrate 5th annual CA Clean Air Day

Metro will offer free rides on all trains and buses Wednesday for the fifth annual California Clean Air Day.

In addition to riding buses and trains free of charge, people can also access Metro's Bike Share program through free 1-Ride fares using the promo code 100522.

California Clean Air Day is an effort by the Coalition for Clean Air to encourage people to improve community health by using public transit.

"The best way for residents of Los Angeles County to reduce toxic tailpipe emissions in the air is to leave the car at home and ride Metro," said Glendale Councilman Ara Najarian, the chair of Metro's board of directors. "If people park their cars and ride Metro on Clean Air Day, we know they'll see how safe, clean, and convenient it is to ride Metro and we hope they'll make it a daily habit."

More information about Clean Air Day is available here.