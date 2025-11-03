Metro bus driver in Eagle Rock killed after hit-and-run

A Los Angeles Metro bus driver was killed after a hit-and-run crash in Eagle Rock on Sunday night.

According to Metro officials, around 7:40 p.m., the Metro bus operator was struck by a car while crossing the street during their break.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department and first responders from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene near Colorado Boulevard and Eagle Dale Avenue, but the driver died due to their injuries.

"Metro extends its deepest sympathies to the operator's family, friends and colleagues. Grief counseling is being made available on-site for the operator's coworkers," Metro said.

The LAPD said the car was traveling southbound onto the onramp to the 2 Freeway when it crashed into the driver, who was walking in the eastbound crosswalk. The driver of the car fled the scene.

Metro said the LAPD will be handling the investigation and asks anyone who may have additional information to contact the LA Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).