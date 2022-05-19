Mercedes-Benz suspected in Orange County vehicle burglaries outfitted with license plate flipper, gas-siphoning device

Irvine police say vehicle believed to be connected to a number of car burglaries in Orange County was like something out of an international spy movie.

Yasmine Kambour, 37, and Chris Huynh, 44, both of Garden Grove were arrested Tuesday morning after an alert resident saw them in the parking garage of 2100 Scholarship. Police say the resident recognized them and their white 2008 Mercedes Benz C300 with white custom rims as the vehicle identified in connection with several vehicle burglaries a week prior.

Inside the vehicle, Irvine police say the officers found burglary tools, evidence of identity theft, and stolen property taken from a vehicle in Newport Beach. The car was also outfitted with "an elaborate gas siphoning device that transferred fuel directly into the vehicle's gas tank," police said.

(credit: Irvine Police Department)

But more remarkably, the car was also outfitted with a license plate flipper that allowed the driver to obscure its license plate with the push of a button.

"The suspect vehicle was something out of @007 movie," Irvine police said in a Facebook post.

Such devices are available online for as little as $250 for both American and European license plates, but their legality seems hazy, with companies urging customers to consider them a "novelty item."

Kambour is being held on $95,100 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Friday. Huynh remains in custody on $50,000 bail, but does not have a court date scheduled.