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Riverside County teacher arrested for allegedly showing up to school drunk, police say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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A Riverside County teacher was arrested for allegedly showing up to school drunk on Tuesday.

In a news release shared by the Menifee Police Department, officers said they were called to Chester Morrison Elementary School, located in the 30200 block of Bradley Road, by a school administrator "regarding concerns that a teacher appeared to be intoxicated while on campus."

Upon arrival, officers began investigating the allegations and spoke with Staci Baker, who was arrested for public intoxication and booked at the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center, according to the release. 

"At this time, we have no information indicating that any student was physically harmed or directly endangered during the incident," the release said. "There is no ongoing threat to the school campus or the surrounding community."

Police said that they would continue working with school officials to ensure safe learning for staff and students. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Menifee Police Department Community Engagement Specialist Chase Coburn at 951-723-1516.

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